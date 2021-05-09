Shooting for the road-trip track reminded me of my favourite film ‘DDLJ’ : Akshita Mudgal

MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television’s latest offering - Ishk Par Zor Nahi is a new-age young love story which highlights conflicting ideologies of Ahaan Malhotra and Ishqi on love and marriage.Akshita Mudgal is seen as the lead role of ‘Ishqi’ in the show, is the typical girl-next-door! She’s free spirited, bubbly, talkative and hardcore romantic at heart. Ishqi goes an extra mile when it comes to love. She believes in the institution of marriage as a relationship of two equals striving together.

Now the show will showcase Ahaan and Ishqi on a road-trip together. Interestingly, while shooting for the track, Akshita was reminded of her favourite film ‘Dil Wale Dulhaniya Le Jayeinge’ and was filled with heartfelt nostalgia.

Sharing more elaborately on this, Akshita Mudgal said, “ I was super excited to shoot for the road-trip track on the show because it’s very similar to the DDLJ’s story line. I have to admit, DDLJ is my favourite film ever. It showcases pure and unadulterated love. Ahaan and Ishqi’s story has its rocky ups and downs but at the end of the day, it’s also very genuine and their love comes from a really good place. I hope the viewers like the upcoming track as much as we enjoyed shooting it.”

Watch Akshita Mudgal as Ishqi in Ishq Par Zor Nahi, Mon-Fri, at 9:30PM only on Sony Entertainment Television