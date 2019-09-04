Should Anurag leave Prerna and move on in Star Plus’ Kasautii Zindagii Kay?

MUMBAI: The love story of Anurag and Prerna has come to a point where the latter has finally decided to move on in life.

While Prerna supports Mr. Bajaj in his decisions and is loyal as a wife to him, Anruag is frustrated because Prerna has decided to move on in life and not stay with him. Moreover, Prerna feels that Mr. Bajaj is a good human being.

Ardent fans of the show think that Prerna has forgotten that she married Mr. Bajaj out of force and that she should remember how much Anurag loves her.

Prerna Sharma, a student, says. 'My friends tease me with Prerna’s character as we share the same name. Well, I feel that Anurag should indeed move on, and hopefully, at that time, Prerna will realize his worth.'

Anagha Suthar, a sales manager, says, 'Anurag has been pleading with her, but he should also understand that Prerna is committed to Mr. Bajaj. He should be there for her instead of acting difficult. He should either promise her that he will be her friend and alwaya stand by her or leave her forever. He is confused about his decision, and now, it all looks like he is the thrid person in the relationship.'

