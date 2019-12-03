Should Kartik ACCEPT the DIVORCE from Vedika in Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai?

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is most definitely one of the most loved shows on television. People love the drama in the show and cannot have enough of it.

While Kartik and Naira is the most loved couple on the show and people could not stop showering their love, the makers got Kartik married to Vedika in a turnaround of situations. Naira soon made a re-entry into his life with Kairav getting attached to Kartik.

Somehow, over the period of time, obvious insecurity took over Vedika and now she has reached a stage where she wants to call the relationship off! In the episodes, she recently hands over divorce papers to Kartik and while Naira tries to explain her that there is nothing between her and Kartik, Vedika has her own logic and understanding to the situation.

Vedika has tried multiple times to explain Kartik that somewhere she is even willing to accept Kairav but Naira does make her insecured and with this, what do you think Kartik will do now?

Will it be right on Kartik’s end to divorce Vedika? Or should he reconsider his marriage with Naira and settle back with her given they are already a family and somewhere the attachment and love is still there?

Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!