Should Kartik handle the situation more maturely in Star Plus' Yeh RIshta Kya Khelata Hai?

MUMBAI: Mohsin Khan is the heartthrob of television.



He has stolen the hearts of a zillion girls and can be tagged as the most eligible bachelor of Indian television.



Mohsin made his television debut with Star Plus’ Nisha Aur Uske Cousins. He also played the main lead in Life OK’s Dream Girl. He currently essays the lead role of Kartik Goenka in Star Plus’ daily Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. We cannot have enough of his and Naira’s (Shivangi Joshi) chemistry. While we love Mohsin for his on-screen looks and personality of the perfect family man, he is no different in his real life too.



However, the audience feels it is high time that Kartik acts a tad bit more maturely in the show.



Pratik Tumbre shares, 'I feel he is responsible for both Vedika and Naira, and he just needs to be a little more patient in handling situations. Fighting for custody will indirectly harm relationships and will also affect the child.'



Neha Mahajan expressed, 'I love Kartik. He is the ideal man for any woman. But yes, in this situation, it is important for him to behave a little more maturely. He can tackle it well, but he is caught between the complex relations of Naira and Vedika.'



What’s your take on the same?