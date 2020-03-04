Should Maya take the risk of falling HEAD OVER HEELS in love with Rudra in Beyhadh?

MUMBAI: Just like the earlier season of Beyhadh, the second instalment has been entertaining the masses to the T.

Featuring Jennifer Winget, she had not only smitten the loyal audience who loved watching television but also the non-television lovers who loved watching cricket on Sunday as a pastime or news. Her chemistry with Kushal Tandon and Aneri Vajani was much loved and as the show went off-air, people could not wait for a season 2. Jennifer came back with a bang with Ashish Chowdhry and Shivin Narang in the lead roles.

The second season has Jennifer Winget, Ashish Chowdhry and Shivin Narang in the lead roles, the show presents unconventional twists every passing day and it is a visual delight. There is only revenge on Maya’s mind and the want for justice. On the other hand, she has fallen in love with Rudra.

Things are getting all the more complicated as now, it looks more like Maya is more concerned about not losing Rudra from her life than having her ‘everything on stake’ to see Mrityunjay Roy’s life destroyed.

Should Maya focus more on the revenge and not love? Is the plot shifting once again to the obsession drama of the first season and not revenge?