Shourya Lathar happy to bag Ekta Kapoor’s Haiwaan

MUMBAI: Ekta Kapoor’s first sci-fi thriller show on television titled Haiwaan has left the audience curious about the show. The ardent fans of Ekta’s shows can’t wait for Haiwaan to go on air.



The makers have already roped in actors like Param Singh, Ridhima Pandit and Ankit Mohan to play lead roles in the series. Now, according to the latest reports, Shourya Lathar, who has been part of shows like Naagin 3 and Ishqbaaz, has bagged a role in the project.



Haiwaan revolves around a scientist who turns into a monster due to a failed experiment. Gayatri Iyer will be seen playing the antagonist in the show. Shourya will be seen playing Gayatri’s boyfriend in the show and he will have an interesting character to play.



Shourya told India Forums, “I’m very grateful to the entire team including Ekta Ma’am, director Ranjan Sir and my Casting Director Shadaman Sir for giving me this opportunity. It’s an interesting project and moreover my character is mysterious and engaging as it has both positive and negative traits. The storyline of the show is such that it will have several different characters throughout, and I’m sure people will like my character when they will watch the show.”