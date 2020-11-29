“With this show, I felt confident that I have chosen the perfect fit for myself.” Says Rani Chatterjee, Phool Kumari of &TV’s Gudiya Humari Sabhi Pe Bhari

MUMBAI: Bhojpuri film icon and bold performer Rani Chatterjee will be seen in a sensational character as Phool Kumari in &TV’s Gudiya Humari Sabhi Pe Bhari. In a candid conversation, the actress shares how she bagged the role and her preparation, she also talks about her eagerness to see her fans’ response to her character and the show.

How did you get into acting? Was it your first choice of profession?

Well, I started-off at a very early age, I wasn’t mindful at that time of what profession should I choose and I was all of 14 years old when I debuted in my first film. Dancing was a strong passion that drove me to this field. Being a staunch fan of Madhuri Dixit, I religiously used to watch her and learn dance. It was my uncle who then recognised the talent in me and supported my acting career. As a child, I was keen on becoming an airhostess as I admired their work and the fact that they got to visit so many places around the world.

How did you bag this role? How many audition rounds did you undergo for the same?

The makers of &TV’s Gudiya Humari Sabhi Pe Bhari approached me and I did not go through any audition. We did put in a lot of work during the look test, along with the creative team, the channel and director. It was integral to the role to get the look absolutely right. I was approached for something similar along the lines of comedy before, but I never went ahead with them. With this show, I felt confident that I have chosen the perfect fit for myself.

With a storyline so distinct, how does it feel to be a part of &TV's Gudiya Humari Sabhi Pe Bhari?

I feel great to be honest, I haven’t exactly done a fictional show on TV mainly reality shows. When I first arrived on the set and met with all the actors and saw them in action I truly understood the comedy aspect behind the show. Gudiya’s (Sarika Bahroliya) performance was brilliant, everyone has done exceptionally well. I am thrilled to be a part of the show as I have never executed dialogues in a comic style before! This is the first time ever I will be seen in a role like this, I don’t want to disclose more than I already have but, I am sure once the audience see my performance they will understand exactly how distinct it is.

Tell us about your character in the show?

The character of Phool Kumari is someone who is charming, desirable and stunning. She has two sides, one of a performer as a dancer and singer and, one where she craves drama and it follows her just as well. Phool Kumari brings about an interesting take on the show as she is set to make others fall in love with her, but ultimately she too is a girl with feelings who falls for a man in the process. Will she be able to confess her true feelings or will her dreams be shattered, that’s something to look out for.

Given your character is a girl who is glamorous and impresses people with her beauty, how similar is this character to your real-life persona? Have you ever faced a similar situation when someone got awestruck?

Phool Kumari is a striking character who is full of colour and comes across as very loud, she is fond of heavy jewellery too. Whereas, I am not a fan of chunky accessories or makeup but, I too am colourful and bubbly in nature. I love to fool around and enjoy but on the sets I really control myself!

Did you have to prep for this role? If yes, tell us about the preparations.

Definitely yes, I prepared especially for my dialogue delivery. I have to deliver dialogues in a very poetic style and have to speak and convey my words in a certain style. I usually read the script and go right on set, but this time I would practice by myself in 4-5 different styles to figure out what exactly is suitable for Phool Kumari’s role. It is indeed an fun process.

What exactly is the storyline?

Portraying the role of Nanhe’s (Sudhir Neema) love interest Phool Kumari, Rani Chatterjee will create a spectacle as all the men in the family become instant fans of her whereas the women not so much. When Gudiya finds out that Nanhe’s medical reports show traces of cancer, she is disheartened to learn that he only has a few days left to live. To make the most for Nanhe who longs for a companion, Phool Kumari enters the house adding an extra dose of entertainment and humour. Everyone in the house is astonished with her breath-taking looks and latke-jhatke. The men in the house can’t resist themselves and always seem to have an excuse to be around her and her kaatil adaayein.