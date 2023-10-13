~A show narrating the untold stories of Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s childhood &TV to present ‘Atal’

MUMBAI: In the annals of Indian history, several Prime Ministers have emerged as transformative leaders, steering their nation through pivotal moments with great vision and resolve. Their tenures were marked by a series of monumental decisions that shaped the country’s destiny and propelled it to the forefront of global influence. Through strategic vision and decisive actions, these leaders etched their names in the history, leaving an indelible legacy that defined an era of unprecedented success and progress. One such prominent leader was late Atal Bihari Vajpayee. 
 
Atal Bihari Vajpayee was an influential statesman and Indians hold his legacy in high regard. &TV is set to explore the untold aspects of his childhood through its new show, ‘Atal’. Produced by Euphoria Productions, the show will deep dive into the formative years of a leader who played a pivotal role in shaping India's destiny. Set against the backdrop of British colonial rule in India, the show will delve into the intricacies of Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s childhood, shedding light on the incidents, beliefs, and challenges that moulded him into the leader that he was.
 
The storyline will highlight his relationship with his mother, who deeply influenced his beliefs, values and thinking. On one hand India was facing slavery under the British rule and on the other, it was facing internal strife and division of wealth, caste, and discrimination. A dream envisioned by Atal's mother of a united India was a dream he deeply cherished. This storyline unfolds the inspiring story of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, a boy from humble beginnings who became one of India's most prominent leaders.
  
