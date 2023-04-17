Show with Rahman to launch Abdu Rozik's nine-city India tour

Tajikstani singer and former 'Bigg Boss 16' contestant Abdu Rozik, is all set to embark on a thrilling nine-city tour across India, starting on April 30.
Abdu Rozik

MUMBAI: Tajikstani singer and former 'Bigg Boss 16' contestant Abdu Rozik, is all set to embark on a thrilling nine-city tour across India, starting on April 30.

Abdu's tour will start with his performance alongside A.R. Rahman in Pune and then he will be performing in different cities including Hyderabad, Kerala, Chennai, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Rajasthan, and Delhi.

Moreover, during the tour, opportunity will be given to emerging talents to perform with Abdu and showcase their skills.

Abdu said: "I have been so blessed to have the chance to even perform with such a huge legend and icon of the music industry, AR Rahman, his management and his amazing family have supported me from day one, giving me encouragement and guidance. I will be forever grateful."

'Bigg Boss 16' contestant said that with this initiative, he wants other talented musicians to get a stage to perform and show their skills.

"This is why now with my management, I want to also give others a chance who are like me and just need the right person somewhere to notice them. I will never forget where I came from and there is still a long way till I make it but I'm grateful for the chance and prayers that someone took on me," he added.

Abdu has also planned the launch event of his first restaurant, 'Burgiir', on May 11 in Mumbai. He will personally meet and deliver burgers to customers.

SOURCE: IANS

