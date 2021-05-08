THIS is show Siddharth Nigam pranked brother Abhishek Nigam on the sets of Hero - Gayab Mode On 

MUMBAI: SAB TV's show Hero - Gayab Mode On has become everyone's favourite in no time.

The show stars Abhishek Nigam in the lead role of Hero aka Veer while Yesha Rughani plays Veer's love interest, Zara.

The viewers are loving how the show's story has been progressing so far and also Abhishek's heroic avatar.

Hero - Gayab Mode On recently saw Siddharth Nigam's entry which added a new twist to the story.

Siddharth Nigam is seen as Shivaay on the show and is Hero's well-wisher.

The duo is fighting together against the evils who are trying to harm the humans.

Well, we all know that a lot of fun takes place on the sets of Hero - Gayab Mode On.

And now, Siddharth Nigam who is known for his notorious nature has played a prank on his brother Abhishek and his reaction is just unmissable.

Take a look:

Siddharth also captioned the video on Instagram and said sorry to Abhishek followed by a laughing emoji.

Well, siblings always tend to annoy you by doing such things and Siddharth-Abhishek shares such a bond.

What's your take on Siddharth Nigam's fun prank? Tell us in the comments.

