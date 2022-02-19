Showmakers Nilanjana Purkayasstha and Herumb Khot on Chikoo- Yeh Ishq Nachaye: We intend to spread messages on body-positivity and self-love among the youth

MUMBAI: Second season in the series, Chikoo- Yeh Ishq Nachaye, is a show that has been generating a lot of interest among viewers. The makers of the show Nilanjana Purkayasstha and Herumb Khot are content with the response. Made for the younger generation, Chikoo… highlights many social issues that require our attention.

“This season was born out of the natural progression of the characters. We also realised there are no young protagonists on TV right now so it would separate us from the rest and the fresh approach would be entertaining,” says Nilanjana.

The first season of the show was titled Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei. It had done quite well. But Herumb shares that they did not get worked up given the pressure of expectation from the second installment after the first one did well.

“As the Bhagavad Gita says, ‘Karmanye vadhikaraste Ma Phaleshu Kadachana, Ma Karma Phala Hetur Bhur Ma Te Sango Stv Akarmani’. It means do your work without any expectation of fruits. I believe in that. We do our best and leave the rest to the audience as far as TRP is concerned,” he adds.

Chikoo - Ye Ishq Nachaye is taking the story forward from where the last show ended. "We chose this title to explain the continuity of the story. Chikoo is grown-up and a good dancer. Her journey is now defined by love and dance. Yes, show titles that are quirky are easier to remember, and I hope it works for us as well,” says Herumb.

The show will talk about body-shaming. On whether delving on some real issue will help in building a connection with the audience, Nilanjana adds, “I think we live in a judgemental society. Most people are ashamed of their looks no matter how they look. Why else would beautiful film stars go for cosmetic surgery otherwise? The pressure to look ‘perfect’ is even more nowadays. Young girls especially feel that pressure leading to teenage depression. It is a reality for sure and relatable.”

Nilanjana too faced body-shaming. “I am fat. Since childhood, I have been mocked for it. My nickname in school was ‘Fatty’. It made me under-confident for a long time. With time I gained confidence by learning to appreciate myself for who I am, and today I own it. Body shaming plays havoc with our minds. In Indian society people don't think twice before commenting on someone’s appearance. People have no boundaries and no filters. I feel mass media should address such issues because it definitely needs to be tackled at the root level. People need to understand the effect their words can have. Chikoo will spread the message of body-positivity and self-love. It’s time to change our outlook,” she ends.