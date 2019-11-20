Showters love Bhau more and more, but Fighting Sid is Showters’ Choice Bigg Boss Contestant of Day 50

Showting Highlights:

1. Asim pushes Sidharth (No Showts for Asim, Yes Showts for Sid)

2. Shehnaaz gets angry at Asim (No Showts for her)

3. Rashami trolled by Sidharth (No Showts for both)

4. Bhau’s new avatar gets people laughing (Yes Showts for him)

5. Shehnaaz and Paras team up for Captaincy (Yes Showts for both)

6.Aarti upset with Sidharth; supports Rashami (No Showts for Aarti)

On Day 50, during a House task (“Swayamvar”) Sidharth’s team had to serve fruit to Shehnaaz. Shehnaaz asked for an orange. Asim went into the kitchen to find there were no oranges left. Instead, he started to chop an apple. Sidharth came in and ordered Asim not to serve an apple, but to give her nothing, as she had asked for an orange.

Asim got angry, pushed Sid, and an ugly fight broke out between the two. Sid was left fuming. Most of the Housemates felt that Sidharth’s anger was justified. Showters also sympathized with Sid by choosing him as Showters’ Choice Contestant of Day 50 with 79% Yes Showts, compared to his 81% Yes ShowtCount for Day 49.

DESPITE HIS FIGHTING ASIM STAYS AT #2

The public criticized Asim on social media for starting a fight with Sidharth. But some Bigg Boss viewers, like Asim’s older brother Umar, felt that Asim is upset because he disapproves of Sid’s House strategies.

Asim feels let down by Sid because -- despite Asim’s warnings -- Sid is forging connections with people who want Sid out. Showters approve of Asim’s behavior giving him 76% Yes Showts.

Bhau entertained everyone playacting a rich man trying to marry off his daughter, played by Shehanaaz. He played his role to perfection and got everyone laughing. Showters loved Bhau’s antics and gave him 70% Yes Showts.

SHOWTERS SAY NO TO KHESARI AND MAHIRA

Khesari was almost invisible in last night’s show, getting only 10 minutes of screen time during the “Swayamvar” task, and nothing else. This probably explains why Showters gave him 30% Yes Showts, placing him at the bottom of the ShowtCounts.

Rashami, Paras, and Shehanaaz teamed up to plan a strategy for Captaincy. Rashami expressed doubts about Mahira’s loyalty to her. Paras brushed this off, saying Mahira can be managed with a bit of pampering.

Showters agreed with Paras, and gave Mahira 32% Yes Showts, second to the bottom of the ShowtCounts.

AARTI -- CLUELESS AND CONFUSED

Aarti got upset with Sidharth when he started trolling the Rashami/Vishal connection. Aarti confronted Rashami and asked why she is tolerating Sid’s taunts. Showters had a negative reaction to Aarti’s confused loyalties and gave her only 36% Yes, placing her at #3 for most No Showts.

Who will be made Captain? Will Shehnaaz’s Housemates continue to lose trust in her? Will Asim apologize to Sid, and finally win the TellyChakkar Showters’ Choice Contestant of the Day? Anything can happen in the House. Stay tuned and keep Showting!