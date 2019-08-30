News

Shraddha Arya-Alam Makkar enter hand-in-hand at Ekta Kapoor’s show launch

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
30 Aug 2019 08:47 PM

MUMBAI: Shraddha Arya is one of the most popular television actresses. The actress is known for playing the character of Preeta in the popular show Kundali Bhagya. She is also seen in Nach Baliye 9. The beautiful lady has participated in the dance reality show along with beau Alam Makkar.

The adorable couple made their relationship official on the dance reality show and are now making public appearances together. While previously the duo was spotted at Shraddha’s birthday bash and Nach party, the couple came together hand-in-hand at Ekta Kapoor’s show – Haiwaan launch party.

Take a look at their pictures right here:

Tags > Shraddha Arya, Alam Makkar, Ekta Kapoor, Haiwaan launch party,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Aasif Sheikh and Saumya Tandon dance to the tunes...

Aasif Sheikh and Saumya Tandon dance to the tunes of Jimmy Jimmy in &TV’s Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Manav Gohil
Manav Gohil
Ashima Bhalla
Ashima Bhalla
Aasma Siddiqui
Aasma Siddiqui
Kapil Sharma
Kapil Sharma
Tina Dutta
Tina Dutta
Aasma Siddique
Aasma Siddique
Hiba Nawab
Hiba Nawab
Itishree Singh
John Abraham
John Abraham
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor

past seven days