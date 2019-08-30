Shraddha Arya-Alam Makkar enter hand-in-hand at Ekta Kapoor’s show launch

MUMBAI: Shraddha Arya is one of the most popular television actresses. The actress is known for playing the character of Preeta in the popular show Kundali Bhagya. She is also seen in Nach Baliye 9. The beautiful lady has participated in the dance reality show along with beau Alam Makkar.

The adorable couple made their relationship official on the dance reality show and are now making public appearances together. While previously the duo was spotted at Shraddha’s birthday bash and Nach party, the couple came together hand-in-hand at Ekta Kapoor’s show – Haiwaan launch party.

Take a look at their pictures right here: