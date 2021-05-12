Shraddha Arya documents a day in her life with unmissable pictures; check out!

MUMBAI: Shraddha Arya is one of the most loved and celebrated actors on television. Her character Preeta from Kundali Bhagya has become a household name.

Kundali Bhagya is one of the most successful shows on television and has frequently topped the TRP charts since it has hit the screens.

The leads of the show, Shraddha and Dheeraj, are loved as an onscreen couple and have a massive fan following.

One of the reasons the show is successful is because of the camaraderie that the actors share, which then reflects in their performances.

Shraddha Arya is quite popular on her Instagram account and makes it a point to give her fans a sneak-peak into her daily life.

The actress enjoys a massive fan following of 3.4 Million fans on Instagram and keeps treating them with her hot pictures time and again.

Recently, we stumbled upon a post by the actress which has left us in awe of her, check out:

Shraddha has shared a series of pictures and captioned it as, 'Documented My Perfect Tuesday'.

The post was quick to over a Lakh likes in no time. Shraddha looks cute as she gives a glimpse into what she does in a day.

The beauty in black surely knows how to keep her followers entertained.

