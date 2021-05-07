Shraddha Arya gives a glimpse of the upcoming track of Kundali Bhagya, reveals what the girl gang does post-shoot

MUMBAI: Shraddha Arya is one of the most loved and celebrated actresses of television. She began her career as a contestant in a reality show where she emerged as the first runner-up.

She then made her Bollywood debut alongside veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan in the movie Nishabd.

Then, she ventured into television with the show Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki but rose to fame with her performance as Preeta in Kundali Bhagya and has become a household name.

The show is super successful, and the audiences love her pairing with Dheeraj.

The actress has a massive fan following, and her fans bestow a lot of love and support on her.

Shraddha is quite active on her social media accounts and keeps sharing the BTS videos/photos from the sets of the show.

Recently she shared a video three women dancing whose face is covered and she captioned it saying to recognize who those three ladies are, and also gave us a glimpse of the upcoming track of the show.

On the other hand, she shared a stunning photo of hers, Anjum and Ruhi’s phot offsets and the three-look super gorgeous.

Well, though Preeta and Shrishti don’t get along with Sherlyn in the serial, in real life they share a lovely bond of friendship and on-screen enemies.

