Shraddha Arya grooves to some classic tunes in a towel as she gets ready for work

TV actress Shraddha Arya released a video which shows how she gets ready every morning for work, and what makes her late.
MUMBAI : One of the most well known actresses in the television industry right now is Shraddha Arya. She is widely loved for her brilliant acting skill and her beauty. She is also very active on her social media and often shares an insight into her personal and professional life. She also often makes many reels on Instagram which often go viral. She recently released another reel wherein she was dancing to some 90s Bollywood era songs.

In her reel, the actress could be seen grooving to songs from Shah Rukh Khan’s DDLJ. The video that is now going viral. She can be seen draped in a pink towel as she dances through her slow morning as she gets ready for work. She captioned the video as, “Boss: How do you get late to work everyday? Le Me:” and captioned it, “Sorry I’m late, I didn’t want to come #90sMagic.”

 

Fans were extremely excited and flooded the reel with comments of appreciation and love. Many even celebrated the fact that she was back to posting original content. One fan wrote, “The Shraddha Arya we missed she is back with her og content yaay.” Another user wrote, “Haha u are too cute di.” One netizen wrote, “The dancer SA we love!” Another netizen wrote, “i was literally singing the same song from ddlj coz it’s raining hereee.” One fan wrote, “Meanwhile students: hum bhi school/clg isi wajah se late hote h.”

Workwise, Shraddha currently portrays the character of Preeta in TV show Kundali Bhagya. She is going to be making her Bollywood debut in the upcoming Karan Johar directed film, 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', which will star Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the leading roles.

Credits : SpotboyE

Shraddha Arya Rahul Nagal Kundali Bhagya Kumkum Bhagya TV news Preeta TellyChakkar
