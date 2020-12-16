Shraddha Arya misses Mohsin Khan; here’s why!

MUMBAI: Shraddha Arya, who is immensely popular as Preeta from Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya, is missing Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Mohsin Khan.

Well, let us inform you guys Shraddha and Mohsin shared screen space in Shashi Sumeet’s popular Dream Girl which aired on Life OK. The show also featured actors namely Sudeep Sahir and Nikita Dutta.

Shraddha is these days shooting at a different location for a honeymoon sequence for her show Kundali Bhagya.

Interestingly, she is shooting at the same location where her previous show Dream Girl was shot. It is understandable that when you happen to re-visit the sets after a long time you tend to revive the old good memories.

She shot a video and uploaded on her Instagram story tagging all her Dream Girl co-stars. Take a look!

Talking about Kundali Bhagya, the viewers can look forward to watching Karan (Dheeraj Dhoopar) and Preeta (Shraddha) enjoying their honeymoon in Manali. However, their happiness will be short-lived as Mahira will also follow them to ruin their honeymoon.