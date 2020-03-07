Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya bags another project!

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is back with an interesting update from the world of entertainment.

With music videos taking the audience by storm, a lot of producers are investing in making several music videos. Apart from Television celebrities, Bollywood actors are also quite keen on doing music videos. Vicky Kaushal and Nora Fatehi starrer Pachtaoge was a mega hit followed by Akshay Kumar and Nupur Sanon’s Filhaal.

The projects also attract the actors as it is a short-term commitment which can easily be managed by actors who already a part of projects in continuity like daily soaps or movies.

Recently, we reported about TikTok sensation Aashi Sharma bagging a music video which will be sung by Vicky Thakur. The latest update is that Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya will also be seen in the song.

A source close to the project revealed that in the song, Vicky will fall for Shraddha and will try to woo her.

Interestingly, apart for her stint on television, Shraddha also rose to fame with a music video song Soniye Heeriye.

We couldn't connect with Shraddha for a comment.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.