News

Shraddha Arya’s NEW move

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
20 Dec 2019 09:27 PM

MUMBAI: One of the most popular television actresses, Shraddha Arya has been entertaining viewers with her acting chops. The actress is known for her work in TV shows such as Tumhari Paakhi, Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki, Dream Girl and many others. Currently, she is playing the character of Preeta in the popular show Kundali Bhagya.Shraddha recently surprised everyone with her moves. Not only did she perform a crazy, electric, aerial act, but she also turned into a designer for herself at the Zee Rishtey Awards 2019. The actress, who always turns heads wherever she goes, was seen walking the red carpet in a black gown that she had co-designed with popular designer Anuradha Khurana.While talking about her dress, Shraddha revealed to the media, "I wore an all-black velvet gown at the Zee Rishtey Awards 2019. I was wearing black because team Kundali Bhagya had chosen to wear the colour for the show this year and it is also my all-time favourite colour. The best part about this outfit is that it has ‘Pockets,’ what else does a woman want from her Red-Carpet Gown? While co-designing it with Anuradha, I wanted it to be sexy yet comfortable and that's what we executed. I am glad it brought out a combination of textures including matte and velvet, thus adding to the elegance of the gown.”

Tags > Shraddha Arya, Tumhari Paakhi, Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki, Dream girl, Kundali Bhagya, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Masquerade party in Sony TV's Beyhadh 2

Masquerade party in Sony TV's Beyhadh 2
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Jacqueline Fernandez
Jacqueline Fernandez
Shakti Arora
Shakti Arora
Madhuri Dixit
Madhuri Dixit
Aamir Dalvi
Aamir Dalvi
Srishty Rode
Srishty Rode
Manav Gohil
Manav Gohil
Aashka Goradia
Aashka Goradia
Richa Chadda
Richa Chadda
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Sonu Sood
Sonu Sood

past seven days