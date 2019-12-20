Shraddha Arya’s NEW move

MUMBAI: One of the most popular television actresses, Shraddha Arya has been entertaining viewers with her acting chops. The actress is known for her work in TV shows such as Tumhari Paakhi, Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki, Dream Girl and many others. Currently, she is playing the character of Preeta in the popular show Kundali Bhagya.Shraddha recently surprised everyone with her moves. Not only did she perform a crazy, electric, aerial act, but she also turned into a designer for herself at the Zee Rishtey Awards 2019. The actress, who always turns heads wherever she goes, was seen walking the red carpet in a black gown that she had co-designed with popular designer Anuradha Khurana.While talking about her dress, Shraddha revealed to the media, "I wore an all-black velvet gown at the Zee Rishtey Awards 2019. I was wearing black because team Kundali Bhagya had chosen to wear the colour for the show this year and it is also my all-time favourite colour. The best part about this outfit is that it has ‘Pockets,’ what else does a woman want from her Red-Carpet Gown? While co-designing it with Anuradha, I wanted it to be sexy yet comfortable and that's what we executed. I am glad it brought out a combination of textures including matte and velvet, thus adding to the elegance of the gown.”