Shraddha Arya shares a throwback photo with these special people

MUMBAI :Shraddha Arya is one of the top actresses on television and she rose to fame with her role as Preeta in Kundali Bhagya.

Her chemistry with Dheeraj Dhoopar was loved by the audience and they became an iconic couple on screen, post his exits the fans miss watching their chemistry.

The actress began her journey in the dance reality show Best Of India's Best Zee Cine Stars Ki Khoj where she emerged as the first runner-up of the show. Post that, she did her debut with Ram Gopal Verma’s Nishabd, alongside Amitabh Bachchan.

Her character as Preeta is loved by one and all and has become an iconic character.

The actress is quiet on her social media account and recently she shared a throwback video with the special people in her life.

She shared a throwback video from her childhood days with her sisters and the pictures are filled with love.

Well, Sharddha has always been vocal about her love and concern for her family and has always expressed it on social media.

These days the track of the serial is very interesting and that is keeping the audience hooked on the show.

The fans do miss Dheeraj Dhoopar as Karan but have begun to like the chemistry between Shakti and Shraddha.

