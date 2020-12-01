Shraddha Arya shares video of her special squad, and it has a connection with Kumkum Bhagya

MUMBAI: Kumkum Bhagya and Kundali Bhagya are two of the most successful shows on television.

The leads of the shows, Sriti Jha - Shabbir Ahluwalia and Shraddha Arya - Dheeraj Dhoopar, are loved for their performances. The actors have also won a lot of awards and have gained appreciation for their performances. They have several fans clubs dedicated to them.

Now, Shraddha Kapoor has shared a video of her favourite squad, and she is super excited about it.

( ALSO READ: Kumkum Bhagya actress Sriti Jha reveals the real identity of her onscreen daughters Rhea and Prachi )

The actress is seen saying that she is happy because Kumkum Bhagya’s Shabbir aka Abhi and Sristi aka Pragya are with her. The three are seen having fun and are dancing like no one is watching.

A lesser-known fact is that the cast of both the serials share a good bond of friendship off screen and are very fond of each other. Well, this video is proof of it!

It seems like the trio is rehearsing for an upcoming award show, and fans are super excited to see them perform together.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ :The secret behind Shraddha Arya’s fit body will leave you surprised )