Shraddha Arya, Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia are a SQUAD!

MUMBAI: Shraddha Arya is a very good looking actress.

She has mesmerized the audience playing the role of Preeta in Zee TV how Kundali Bhagya (Balaji Telefilms). Her chemistry with Dheeraj Dhoopar is something which is a visual treat and the audience cnannot have enough of her on television.

Shraddha is currently portraying different shades to her role and her show is one of the most watched and loved ones on television. A spin off of Kumkum Bhagya starring Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia, the show has mesmerized the audience. Well, Shraddha shares a warm bond with her co-stars from her show. But along with that she bonds exceptionally well with Sriti and Shabir.

Infact she believes that they are a squad!

