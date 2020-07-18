News

Shraddha Arya steps out for a fun outing with her girl gang giving us weekend feels

Shraddha Arya enjoying rains with her friends as she steps out for a fun outing.

Harmisha Chauhan's picture
By Harmisha Chauhan
18 Jul 2020 11:28 AM

MUMBAI: The rainy season is here and everyone is enjoying this beautiful season. Our favourite TV celebs too have finally resumed the shoot and are enjoying the Mumbai rains as the weekend is here. 

Shraddh Arya who is currently seen as Preeta in Zee TV's show Kundali Bhagya took out some time to relax. The actress stepped out for a lovely outing with her girl gang. Sharddha along with her friends went to enjoy the cool breeze at the beach and the rains. 

The actress shared several pictures and videos of the same on her social media handle.

Take a look at the pictures:

Shraddha's friends too shared some fun pictures. Take a look:

Shraddha also revealed how she stepped out for something fun after 4 long months. Well, along with the commoners, our celebs too strictly followed the lockdown rules and didn't step out. 

Shraddha's pictures are simply beautiful and we can't stop adoring it. 

