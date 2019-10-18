News

Shraddha Arya takes up Bala Challenge and nails it like a pro in Nach Baliye 9

18 Oct 2019 03:09 PM

MUMBAI: Nach Baliye 9, one of the popular celebrity dance reality show has been doing wonders on the small screen. The show has managed to hog all the limelight and entertain the viewers.

The contestants are leaving no stone unturned to leave the viewers and the judges impressed with their performances. And this week, it seems Shraddha Arya and her partner Alam Makkar has prepped something exciting for the judges.

We all know how the Bala Challenge has been trending on the internet these days. Well, Shraddha and her partner decide to take up this challenge and complete it through their performance.

The actress shared a small glimpse of her performance on her Instagram where she has donned a scary avatar. Shraddha’s performance left everyone including the judges stunned. They too joined her on the stage and took the Bala Challenge.

Take a look at the video:


After watching this video, we are really excited about Shraddha and Alam’s performance.

How excited are you? Tell us in the comments. 
