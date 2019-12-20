News

Shraddha Arya turns designer for herself at Zee Rishtey Awards 2019

MUMBAI: It’s that time of the year when your favourite channel Zee TV acknowledges the contributions of innumerable actors, directors, producers, creative teams, technicians who work relentlessly around the clock to bring you all your favourite daily primetime shows with the celebration of ‘Zee Rishtey Awards’. This year, the annual awards show gets vacation vibes as viewers are invited to join their favourite Zee TV stars on a family holiday to a dream destination ‘Jashn-e-Pur’ on 29th December on Zee TV. For glimpses into this exciting evening and sneak previews before the final telecast, stay tuned to #TicketToJashnepur across Zee TV’s social media.

The who&#39;s who of telly town attended the event, however, it was Shraddha Arya who surprised us the most. Not only did she perform a crazy, electric, aerial act, but she also turned into a designer for herself at the Zee Rishtey Aawards 2019. The actress, who always turns heads wherever she goes, was seen walking the red carpet in a black gown that she had co-designed with popular designer Anuradha Khurana.

While talking about her dress, Shraddha revealed, &quot;I wore an all-black velvet gown at the Zee Rishtey Awards 2019. I was wearing black because team Kundali Bhagya had chosen to wear the colour for the show this year and it is also my all-time favourite colour. The best part about this outfit is that it has ‘Pockets,’ what else does a woman want from her Red-Carpet Gown? While co-designing it with Anuradha, I wanted it to be sexy yet comfortable and that&#39;s what we executed. I am glad it brought out a combination of textures including matte and velvet, thus adding to the elegance of the gown.”

