Shraddha Arya turns designer for herself at Zee Rishtey Awards 2019

The who's who of telly town attended the event, however, it was Shraddha Arya who surprised us the most. Not only did she perform a crazy, electric, aerial act, but she also turned into a designer for herself at the Zee Rishtey Aawards 2019. The actress, who always turns heads wherever she goes, was seen walking the red carpet in a black gown that she had co-designed with popular designer Anuradha Khurana.



While talking about her dress, Shraddha revealed, "I wore an all-black velvet gown at the Zee Rishtey Awards 2019. I was wearing black because team Kundali Bhagya had chosen to wear the colour for the show this year and it is also my all-time favourite colour. The best part about this outfit is that it has ‘Pockets,’ what else does a woman want from her Red-Carpet Gown? While co-designing it with Anuradha, I wanted it to be sexy yet comfortable and that's what we executed. I am glad it brought out a combination of textures including matte and velvet, thus adding to the elegance of the gown.”