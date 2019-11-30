Shraddha Kapoor opens up on her fruitful journey in 2019!

MUMBAI: Flying high with two back to back superhits Saaho and Chhichhore, Shraddha Kapoor has broken box office records by entering the club of 100 crores. In a recent interview with a leading daily where the topic of discussion was about how she has owned the year, the diva revealed her views on her professional journey.



Talking about the same Shraddha shared, "For me, this year has been great. From being part of amazing projects like Saaho and Chhichhore to shooting for my next films, everything has been surreal."



The actress further added, " The year became even more fulfilling because of the love that I’ve received from the audience. As far as contemplating on my professional journey is concerned, I’m enjoying it thoroughly. I’m loving every minute of this professional nourishment.”



Recently, the actress looked as chic as ever as she dazzled on the cover of a leading magazine. Reuniting with her co-star Tiger Shroff after three years, she has started shooting for Baaghi 3.



On the work front, Shraddha will be seen in "Street Dancer 3D" co-starring Varun Dhawan and helmed by Remo D'Souza and in Baaghi franchise "Baaghi 3" directed by Ahmed Khan, opposite Tiger shroff. Both of these movies are slated to hit the screen early next year.