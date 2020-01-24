Shraddha Kapoor & Varun Dhawan Visit Gokuldham Society & Surprise Tapu sena

MUMBAI: Tapu sena from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC), produced by Neela Film Productions Private Limited are excited about performing in the presence of Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan. The actors are to visit Sonu and Tapu’s college to promote their upcoming movie Street Dancer 3D. Sonu, being a huge fan of Varun Dhawan, was particularly looking forward to this opportunity to dance in front of her favourite actor.

But, unfortunately Sonu has twisted her ankle and is heartbroken about not being able to perform at her college function. On learning about her injury Varun Dhawan himself along with Shraddha Kapoor decide to drop in at Gokuldham Society to surprise Tapu sena and cheer Sonu up. Watch the special episode where the dancing superstars visit Gokuldham Society and shake a leg with the residents.

To find out how Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan end up watching Sonu and Tapu sena’s special dance, watch Neela Film Productions Private Limited’s show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah