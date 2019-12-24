News

Shree Narrayan Singh to adapt Nandita Haksar's Rogue Agent into web series

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Shree Narayan Singh of Toilet Ek Prem Katha fame is all set to adapt Nandita Haksar’s Rogue Agent into a web series and a film. Haksar’s book Rogue Agent: How India's Military Intelligence Betrayed the Burmese Resistance, gives details of how Burmese were deceived by an Indian military intelligence agent during an undercover operation at the Andaman Islands.

Shree Narayan Singh acquired the rights of Rogue Agent in 2018 and has been working on it for more than one and a half years. The project will be directed by Singh and will be produced by Nitin Chandrachud, Hitesh Thakkar and Singh. The book is being developed into a screenplay by Anuraadha Tewari, who is known to write the screenplays of films like Fashion and Heroine.

Singh said that the basic arch and screenplay is ready and he was quite intrigued by the book and felt that this story needs to be told. He has been working on it for the last one and a half years and will start filming very soon.

In the book Rogue Agent, Nandita Haksar, a human rights lawyer reveals how India's military intelligence betrayed the Burmese. When Haksar took up a case of human rights violation of 36 Burmese prisoners locked in Port Blair Jail, she thought it was a case of illegal detention but as she investigated further, the case turned out to be more complicated. The prisoners claimed that they were deceived by an Indian military intelligence agent during an undercover operation in the Andaman. The Burmese were assured to get assistance in their struggle against Myanmar's oppressive military junta.

However, things didn't go as expected. During the operation, few Burmese freedom fighters were shot dead and 36 were held without any charges against them. The military agent disappeared. Rogue Agent uncovers the injustice done to the 36 Burmese imprisoned in Port Blair.

