Shrenu Parikh and Zain Imam along with others set SQUAD GOALS as they celebrate the actress' post-birthday

18 Nov 2019

MUMBAI: Star Plus' Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampann broke the stereotype of a typical saas–bahu saga with its unconventional storyline.

Although the show ended, the cast and crew maintained a thick bond and made it a point to catch up with each other on several occasions.

Since Shrenu's birthday celebration was pending, the cast and producers of the show decided to celebrate her post-birthday with a house party.

Most of the cast turned up for the party, which included Zain Imam, Tina Phillip, and Tanvi Dogra.

The enthusiastic lot had a lit night with music, dance, and of course cake cutting.

Zain and Shrenu burned the dance floor with their moves and expressions on several rocking numbers.

Have a look at a few videos.

All and all, the celebration was amazing, and the group has surely set some squad goals. What say?

Tags > Shrenu Parikh, Zain Imam, Star Plus, Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampann, Tina Phillip, Tanvi Dogra, TellyChakkar,

