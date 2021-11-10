Shrenu Parikh to celebrate her birthday with her reel and real-life family in Jaipur

MUMBAI: Shrenu Parikh, currently playing Genda Agarwal in & TV's show Ghar Ek Mandir- Kripa Agrasen Maharaj Ki, is among the most talented television industry actors. The actress is celebrating her birthday on November 11 and is excited to meet her parents after a gap of 5 long months, visiting her in Jaipur. Sharing her birthday plans this year, Shrenu Parikh said, "I will be celebrating my birthday on the sets with my reel and real-life family. I love working birthdays and believe that every birthday I spend on the set is a huge blessing. This year my parents have decided to come on the set and spend the day with me, and I couldn't be more excited as I am meeting them after five months".

On revealing her birthday tradition to us, the actress said, "For me, the most important birthday tradition is to start my day by visiting the Mandir and getting blessings from the Almighty and then spending the rest of the day with my near and dear ones." When asked about the gift she has demanded from her parents this year on her birthday, she replies, "I am not big on partying and gifts. I love a simple working birthday, and I am bad at giving and demanding gifts. However, my parents attempt to surprise me every year. This year they had planned to surprise me with an expensive phone, but all attempts were in vain as the delivery of the phone had arrived early and isn't a surprise anymore! For me, the biggest gift of all is my parents visiting Jaipur and spending quality time with me on my special day."

