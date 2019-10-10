Shrenu Parikh is CHOSEN over Hina Khan for ‘THIS’ look!

MUMBAI: Who doesn’t want to look all glammed up and pretty?

And for inspiration, we are always seeking tips from television celebrities, who are always up to date with the latest fashion and trends to follow. Outfits do make you look good but what makes a celebrity stand out is the accessories such as handbags and strappy sandals!

Now hair is the most important part a woman needs to work on to get the entire look right. A good hairstyle can work wonders and can enhance any look! Hairbands are an evergreen trend, and if you are looking for something that is comfortable, scarfs as hairbands are a very good option and look trendy too.

Hina Khana and Shrenu Parikh both have incorporated this style in their looks, and they both look very pretty. But since it was hard to choose who looks better, we left that decision to the audience.

According to the audience poll, Hina Khan scored 31% for carrying the look; however, Shrenu Parikh stole the show with 69 percent votes!

What is your say on the results?