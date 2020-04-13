News

Shrenu Parikh: Cooking food and doing utensils is not as easy as it seems

Ek Bhram Sarvaguna Sampana actress Shrenu Parikh says cooking food and doing utensils is not as easy as it seems.

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
13 Apr 2020 08:04 PM

MUMBAI: Shrenu Parikh is one of the most popular television actresses. Apart from her acting chops, she is known for her good looks.

The actress, who is known for her role in Star Plus drama Ek Bhram Sarvaguna Sampana, in an interview with a portal opened up on her new found love.

Speaking about her routine these days, Shrenu told India Forums, “Well, Hats off to all the homemakers out there. Cleaning the house, cooking food and doing utensils is not as easy as it seems. It is very difficult to manage everything in a day. When it comes to cooking I was not fond of it before but now as I have started making my own meals I have started experimenting with the recipes and it is fun. I find cooking very therapeutic.”

Credits: India Forum

Tags Shrenu Parikh Star Plus Ek Bhram Sarvaguna Sampana Cleaning the house cooking food lockdown period quarantine TellyChakkar
loading...

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow

Celebs illuminate candles and diyas to show...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here