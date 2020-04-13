Shrenu Parikh: Cooking food and doing utensils is not as easy as it seems

MUMBAI: Shrenu Parikh is one of the most popular television actresses. Apart from her acting chops, she is known for her good looks.

The actress, who is known for her role in Star Plus drama Ek Bhram Sarvaguna Sampana, in an interview with a portal opened up on her new found love.

Speaking about her routine these days, Shrenu told India Forums, “Well, Hats off to all the homemakers out there. Cleaning the house, cooking food and doing utensils is not as easy as it seems. It is very difficult to manage everything in a day. When it comes to cooking I was not fond of it before but now as I have started making my own meals I have started experimenting with the recipes and it is fun. I find cooking very therapeutic.”

