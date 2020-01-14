Shrenu Parikh gives us handy tips for Uttrayan

MUMBAI: The fun-filled festival of Uttrayan is finally here. To help you be sun-safe while kite flying, we have some tips from the very popular and talented Shrenu Parikh.

The actress is currently in the vibrant city of Gujarat, Vadodara, her hometown, and is celebrating the kite flying festivity with style.

Here is her advice!

Sunscreen is an essential. She says, 'Sunscreen is advised to be applied even when indoors but a spray formula is highly effective when you plan to stay under the sun for long. This form of sunscreen is light, effective and stays longer than usual ones.'

Talking about clothes, Shrenu says, 'I keep my fashion game easy as the breeze of Uttarayan. I prefer light colored cotton fabrics in full sleeve designs. They help me stay cool and comfortable. I also use a cotton dupatta to cover my hair and further wrap it around my face.'

Shrenu believes, 'Make the most of the moment, don’t worry about makeup and taking selfies. Go makeup free! However if you do really want to apply something, opt for a light layer of BB cream, kohl and lip balm This will also add an extra layer of protection on your beauty.'

She adds, 'Stay hydrated. A flawless flushed skin is the result of drinking and eating water.'

