Shrenu Parikh makes us drool over her beauty in these stunning photos

MUMBAI: Shrenu Parikh is a popular face of the small screen who has starred in a number of hit TV shows in her long career span. The actress has got the perfect looks to make anyone drool over her. Well, the best feature of Shrenu's looks is her beautiful brown eyes which can mesmerize anyone.



Shrenu headed off for a vacay to Dubai and shared several pictures from her trip. And now, in her latest post, the actress has entirely covered her face and let her eyes do all the talking.



Shrenu shared a series of pictures where she is just flaunting her beautiful eyes, and her expressions in every picture say a lot.



Take a look at Shrenu's pictures.

Looking at Shrenu's pictures, even her fans couldn't stop showering beautiful comments. Her Ishqbaaaz co-stars Mansi Srivastava first commented 'Daakuu Haseena' with a laughing emoji and later commented with a series of heart-eye emojis, while Mreenal Deshraj was left awestruck with Shrenu's beauty.



On the work front, Shrenu has been a part of several shows Byaah Humari Bahu Ka, Ishqbaaaz, Dil Boley Oberoi, Ek Brahm Sarvagun Sampanna, and Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon... Ek Baar Phir among others. The actress has been away from the small screen for quite some time now, and her fans are eagerly waiting for her to make a comeback.



What do you think about Shrenu's look? Tell us in the comments.