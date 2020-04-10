News

Shrenu Parikh supports #MaskIndia

By TellychakkarTeam
10 Apr 2020

MUMBAI: The increase in Coronavirus cases in India is alarming. We are all under house arrest presently and are practicing social distancing.

One of the major concern during this time has been the shortage of medical equipment that is needed by the doctors and paramedics to treat and for self-care.

Shrenu Parikh says that people should stay safe and ensure that they wear face masks whenever they go out. Supporting Times of India’s #MaskIndia movement, the actress says, 'While every Indian needs to use a face mask right now,we also need to be aware about the types of masks that we should avoid. Our healthcare professionals are facing a shortage of N 95 and surgical masks, and I urge those who have already bought these masks to return them and use homemade masks instead. One can even use a dupatta or any clean cloth to cover the face.'

