Shrenu Parikh TRAVELS to COSTA RICA despite the CORONA VIRUS SCARE…

MUMBAI: The entire world is in terror with the latest Corona Virus affecting zillions across the globe.

The virus which has spread through China has affected many countries calling for an emergency and keeping a majority of the places shut including auditoriums, theatres, gyms and swimming pools among many other stores and malls. India too has called for an alert and Mumbai, which is the financial hub of the country has schools, colleges and workplaces asking their employees to work from home.

The city is also a hub for the entertainment industry and actors who are usually juggling between their shoot schedules and meeting deadlines have been informed that there will be no shoots between 19 March to 30 March until any further notice.

While we recently reported about Kushal Tandon’s plans to stay safe, looks like Shrenu Parikh took the risk to travel. Her recent Instagram post had her sharing pictures of her travel to Costa Rica with necessary precautions. But looks like she planned her return early after her close ones advised her.

Stay safe Shrenu!