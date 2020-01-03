Shreyas Talpade to turn host for Zee TV’s next

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is back with an interesting update from the world of television.

Post Movie Masti with Maniesh Paul, Zee TV is gearing up for yet another quiz based show, and this time around, the makers have roped in popular Bollywood and Marathi cinema actor Shreyas Talpade.

According to our sources, the show is tentatively titled Mind War which will be a quiz competition for kids.

Our reliable source has informed that the show is slated to begin from 26th of January. The project will air on Sundays and it will be a 21-episode project.

We couldn’t connect with Shreyas as well as the channel spokesperson for a comment.

Shreyas has hosted Savdhaan India, Maharashtra Fight Back in the past. He was also a part of television fiction show on SAB TV titled My Name Ijj Lakhan.

