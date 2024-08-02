Shruti Choudhary takes inspiration from Deepika Padukone in Padmaavat, stuns viewers in a 10 kg lehenga on COLORS’ ‘Mera Balam Thanedaar’

MUMBAI: COLORS’ ‘Mera Balam Thanedaar’ continues to keep the audiences hooked on the journey of Bulbul (Shruti Choudhary), and Veer (Shagun Pandey), who are as different as chalk and cheese. Recently, the viewers witnessed Bulbul and Veer’s grand wedding taking place amidst the chaos in their lives. Enlivening the wedding sequence, Shruti looks gorgeous as a bride, as she wears an exquisite 10kg lehenga. The stunning actor makes a splendid case for wearing the traditional red colour. Accentuated with brocade material and zardozi work, the regal lehenga resonates with the vibe of a bride who stands by her roots. She completes this look by pairing it with maang tika, and a statement Kundan necklace. Shruti reveals that her inspiration for pulling off this look was none other than Deepika Padukone from ‘Padmaavat’. With a captivating homage to the regal magnificence of Bollywood's magnum opus Padmaavat, actor Shruti mesmerized audiences by donning a look reminiscent of Deepika’s iconic character of Rani Padmavati. Draped in a resplendent 10 kg lehenga, Shruti exuded elegance and charisma as she brought to life the essence of the legendary queen with poise and grace.

Talking about the lehenga and the wedding sequence Shruti Choudhary says, "My look as a bride in Mera Balam Thanedaar evokes the grandeur of the Rajputana culture. That’s why I thought it was best to borrow inspiration from my favourite actor Deepika Padukone, who floored us all as Rani Padmavati in Padmaavat. Every step that she took while walking towards the camera was spellbinding to watch and I was thrilled to be emulating her. Interestingly enough, the character I’m essaying navigates the nuances of love, sacrifice and honour just like the queen in the movie. Deepika’s portrayal is iconic, and it is a thrill to be mirroring her grace in the show. It was rewarding to embody a Rajasthani bride. Donning this gorgeous creation that weighs about 10 kg had its challenges like the heat and the long shoot schedule. Something magical happened when the camera began rolling and I forgot about the weight of the lehenga. All the hard work that went into enlivening the wedding sequence paid off when I saw the final edit.”

In the current storyline, after marriage with Veer, Bulbul is trying to get Veer and Drishti close again, not knowing that Rana is plotting to make her look bad in front of Veer. What happens when Bulbul and Veer learn that their marriage was based on a lie?

