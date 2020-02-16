Shruti Seth: Mahesh Bhatt is one of the most prominent directors

MUMBAI: Actress Shruti Seth is super happy to be part of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt's new TV show "Dil Jaise Dhadke… Dhadakne Do".

"Mahesh Sir is one of the most prominent filmmakers in the entertainment industry and like so many others, I too nurtured a dream of working with him one day. I am glad that I got this opportunity.

"‘Dil Jaise Dhadke... Dhadakne Do' portrays a unique and engaging storyline and its intriguing script is what made me take up this wonderful project. I have learned so much from Mahesh Sir and I am looking forward to learning more," Shruti said.

Dil Jaise Dhadke...Dhadakne Do" is created by Mahesh Bhatt, and produced and directed by Guroudev Bhalla. The show airs on Star Plus.