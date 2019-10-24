News

Shruti Sharma and Sonali Naik burst into tears on the sets of Gathbandhan

24 Oct 2019 07:48 PM

MUMBAI: Colors’ Gathbandhan (Jay Production) completed 200 episodes yesterday, and the cast celebrated the special day by having a cake cutting on the sets.

However, this smiling moment soon turned emotional as lead actress Shruti Sharma aka Dhanak and Sonali Naik aka Savitri got emotional.

The beautiful ladies couldn’t stop their emotions and hence burst into tears as only few days are left for the actors to wrap-up the shoot. As we know, Gathbandhan will soon bid adieu to the viewers.

Well, every show comes with an expiry date, and we are sure fans will definitely miss the show.

Gathbandhan’s male lead has already bagged another big project. The actor will play male lead in Yeh Hai Mohabbatien’s spin-off Yeh Hai Chahatien opposite Tantra fame Sargun Kaur Luthra.

Here’s wishing all good luck for their future!

