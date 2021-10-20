Shubh Labh- Aapkey Ghar Mein: KYA BAAT HAIN! Shreya comes up with a better idea for tuladaan than Preeti

MUMBAI: Shubh Labh- Aapkey Ghar Mein is a much-loved show. The show which airs on SAB TV has made a loyal fan base for itself.

The upcoming episode is set to unfold a lot of drama.

Previously, it was seen that Preeti validates her reasons all the more to marry Vaibhav.

Later, Savita tries to bring Preeti and Vaibhav together at a Garba night event. Whereas Vaibhav is seen enjoying his time with Shreya by his side. Savita tries to make her family understand how good Preeti is and she ends up complaining to Maa Laxmi about her problems.

Savita prays to Maa Laxmi as she wants Niranjan to agree to Vaibhav and Shreya's wedding.

Vaibhav is in a dilemma and thinks marrying Preeti is the right thing to do since he now wants to help his family.

Niranjan finally accepts Preeti to be his daughter-in-law and joins hands with Roopchand. Savita feels like she has accomplished her task.

In the upcoming episode, Shreya comes up with a better idea for tuladaan than Preeti and Roopchand and explains how Laxmi Maa does not mean only money.

It would be interesting to know what happens next in the show.

Produced by Jay Mehta, Shubh Labh- Aapkey Ghar Mein is inspired by the Bollywood film ‘OMG – Oh My God’.

