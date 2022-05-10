Shubh Shagun actor Kajolh Srivastav: This industry is about people who are workaholics and can work for 15 hours and yet look so good and fresh

MUMBAI : Actors need to understand their onscreen avatars better to play them well. Kajolh Srivastav is no different. She plays the role of Navya in Shubh Shagun on Dangal TV.

“I am not at all like Navya, and that's the reason when they did cast me. The fact that we are completely different from each other adds to the charm. I remember, after the first episode, everybody appreciated that despite being not even a single percent of Navya, I have done justice to her. The way she was, the way she talks, the way she performs... Everything looks so perfect. I like it but don't relate to her or the life she leads,” she says.

While the actor shares a good bond with everyone on the set, she shares being pretty close to actors Krishna Mukherjee , Mouhit Joshi and Papia Sengupta.



On TV, male actors these days are getting to play central characters unlike before. Agreeing, she adds, “It’s a good thing, but I think it's no more a big deal now.”

Talking about what according to her is the best thing about the entertainment industry, she says, “Well it would be that we always entertain and no matter what happens we work on weekends and holidays, and we never complain. At least, I don't complain.”

Kajol also shares that this industry has taught her a lot. “I think this industry is about people who are workaholics and can work for 15 hours and look so good and fresh. And, I don't believe in any kind of competition. I am not insecure of anyone who gets work instead I feel inspired and I try to better myself,” says the actor, whose life changed after she worked in the show Ashoka. She is “beyond grateful” that she got that opportunity.



Ambitions and to have ambitions is very important for everyone, she feels. “It's been 9 years that I have been working in the industry and I can never leave this place I think. So for me, ambitions are very important,” she adds.

On her experience of working with Dangal TV, Kajolh says, “It has been great. They gave me a great show and more than I was promised. I was cast as a parallel lead but I feel I have got more than that. I am doing fabulous. My role is good and strong, and my importance has never been reduced. I am very lucky to work with a channel that appreciates my work.”