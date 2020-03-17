Shubhaaramabh: Rani leaves the house; Raja misses her

MUMBAI: Colors' show Shubhaaramabh is going through a high voltage drama. The show has witnessed lots of ups and downs in the story and how Raja and Rani faced lots of troubles because of this.

In the previous episode, we saw how Kritida and Gunvant's plan becomes successful. Rani bears the brunt of the same and is compelled to leave the house.

Gunvant and Kritida directly make a personal attack on Rani due to which she takes a drastic step and has no option but to leave the house.

In the upcoming episode, we will see how Rani is sitting outside the house and preparing food while Raja secretly sees her. He is feeling bad about it but can't do anything.

Meanwhile, Rani is busy preparing her food. However, she sees Raja through the mirror and smiles at him. Both look at each other and it seems Raja is missing Rani.

How will Rani get back in the house? Will Raja be able to get her back? What do you think? Tell us in the comment section.