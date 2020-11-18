Shubhaarambh of Indian Idol 2020 from 28th November 2020

MUMBAI: The stage of Indian Idol which has been a holy place for all the singer around the nation is all set to come back with another season. Music has always been the best way to relax in this difficult times Sony Entertainment decided to come with another season of India’s biggest singing reality show Indian Idol from 28th November 2020,8 PM onwards. To make the audience forget their tension and make their life more melodious Indian Idol 2020 is back. The theme for this season is Phir Badlega Desh Ka Mausam. The judging panel would have the amazing trio of Neha Kakkar ,Vishal Dadlani and Himesh Reshammiya.

The promo of melodious contestants of Indian Idol 2020 Anjali from Maharashtra ,Sawai from Rajasthan, Shanmukh Priya,Pawandeep from Uttarakhand, Sireesha from Andhra Pradesh and Ashish from Maharashtra is out