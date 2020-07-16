Shubhaarambh: Raja and Rani indulge in a sweet banter over messages

MUMBAI: The previous episode of Colors' show Shubhaarambh saw how Rani breaks her ties with Raja and leaves the house. She is extremely unhappy with Raja and his family and how her husband never trusted and supported her.

While Raja assured her that he will sort everything but Rani did not listen to him and left.

Rani feels that everything is over but Raja feels that nothing is over and he will get his wife back in the Reshammiya family.

As per the latest promo, Raja and Rani both are missing each other and have a sweet banter on messages.

