Shubhaarambh: Raja in trouble because of Mehul; will Rani come to his rescue?

MUMBAI: Colors' show Shubhaaramabh has been entertaining the viewers since its first episode. The show witnessed a brand new jodi of Akshit Sukhija and Mahima Makwana which won hearts of several.

The duo's chemistry has left the fans elated and they simply love seeing them together.

In the upcoming episode, we will see how some clients come to bade papa's shop which he has named after Raja. Rani also wants Raja to take more and more responsibilities of the shop and become independent.

We will see how the clients come for the payment at the shop and Mehul suddenly becomes unavailable. Raja tries calling him but he can't reach. He gets tensed and doesn't know what to do.

Seeing Raja all tensed, Rani asks Raja to handle the situation and make the payment.

However, Raja says that he doesn't know where they keep the money. Rani is shocked to know this.

How will Raja make the payment? What will happen if Mehul doesn't come on time? What do you think? Tell us in the comments.