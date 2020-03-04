Shubhaarambh: Rani all set to expose Gunvant's truth in front of Raja

MUMBAI: Colors' show Shubhaarambh is going through lots of twists and turns in the story. The daily is set to witness a high voltage drama in the upcoming episode.

We all know how Rani is irked as the entire family is taking advantage of Raja's innocence and fooling him. She wants Raja to know the truth. However, she is finding a way to expose them.

And now, while Rani is already thinking about the same, she comes across yet another shocking truth. She sees Gunvant's nurse talking and saying that he gave her money to prove that he is paralyzed and can't walk. This leaves Rani shell shocked. She forcibly asks the nurse and she confesses the truth.

After this, Rani is totally furious and has decided to expose Gunvant's truth. She gets a tread and ties it on Gunvant's hand telling him that she got it from the temple for his well-being. Little did Gunvant know that he has already landed in major trouble and Rani knows about his truth.

Rani ties one corner of the thread in Gunvant's hand and other to the door handle. Then she takes out a gallon full of kerosene.

Gunvant gets worried and doesn't know how to react. It seems Rani has a perfect plan to expose him in front of Raja.

Will Rani be able to expose Gunvant's truth? Will Raja believe her? What do you think? Tell us in the comments.