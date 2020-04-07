Shubhaarambh star cast shot for straight 25 hours, reveals Akshit Sukhija

MUMBAI: Colors' show Shubharambh is one of the popular shows of the small screen. The daily soap has been extremely popular among the fans. Akshit Sukhija and Mahima Makwana's fresh pairing has done wonders.

Akshit plays the role of Raja while Mahima plays the role of Rani in the show. Their onscreen chemistry is just too beautiful and lightens up the screen.

Coronavirus pandemic has created lots of problems for everyone. From commoners to celebrities, everyone is facing issues.

During his recent live chat session with Tellychakkar, Akshit revealed how things became hectic at his workplace just a few days before the government ordered to stop shooting for the show.

Akshit revealed that they had to wind up certain parts of shooting before they temporarily go on a break. The actor revealed that it got quite hectic for everyone as they had to shoot for straight 25 hours to finish their work.

Well, this sounds really frustrating as TV actors do shoot for hectic hours but this was just too much.

