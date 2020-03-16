Shubhaavi Choksey credits 'meditation' as the reason behind her glowing skin and healthy lifestyle, says 'Every breath is meditation in itself'

MUMBAI: Actress Shubhaavi Choksey, who's currently seen in Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2 has been the talk of the town for her nuanced acting skills and impactful demeanor. The actress who's been not just glowing from outside but from within as well has been applauded for the way she carries herself at every occasion. She has that aura within her which attracts eyeballs and the actress spills out beans on what is that one thing which has truly helped her to glow not just exteriorly but innerself too!

Shubhaavi who's been practicing meditation for sometime now has time and again openly accepted it as something that has truly helped her become a more evolved person, in all these years, She says "Every breath you take is meditation in itself. It is just the awareness of this fact that makes one realise how you can use it to help yourself"

Furthermore she adds "Most of the answers you want are hidden in meditation: Be it about your life , your love , your skin , your weight, your career anything and everything. your conscious mind just sees the outside, it is when you take the help of your subconscious mind that you start seeing within and start making your thought a your dreams your reality that’s all… just a tip pickup any guided meditation from youtube and do it for 21 days, and you will see a change within yourself"