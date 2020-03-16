Shubhaavi Choksey encourages all the women to embrace their imperfections, says "Don't ever let your confidence go low because of your flaws"

MUMBAI :Everyone wants to look perfect and nothing is wrong with it but in order to look perfect, sometimes our flaws do make us feel a bit inferior about ourselves and talking about the same, actress Shubhaavi Choksey who is currently seen in one of the iconic shows of India Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2 encourages all the women out there to embrace their flaws without feeling anything low about the same.

Shubhaavi who believes in 'Practice what you preach', embraces her imperfections with grace and not only that but also encourages other women out there to be comfortable in their own unique self. She also believes that one should not feel that they are odd owing to their flaws. She averred "It is their prerogative to do what makes them feel comfortable. I wear makeup and do cover my pigmentation when I am shooting or going to an award ceremony or a wedding. All I want to say is that don’t let your flaws demoralize you ever. Don't ever let your confidence go low because of your flaws".

Furthermore, the actress says, "Makeup will enhance what you already have but over and above this embrace what you are complete because if you shine from your heart, mind & soul then it will radiate outside and that too through that makeup you’re wearing", Shubhaavi concludes.

On the professional front, Shubhaavi Choksey has acted in some iconic shows on Indian television which include Kyunkii Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2. The actress is currently shooting for Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2.